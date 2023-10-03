In Delhi, free bus travel for women remains out of reach

In a powerful display of unity against mistreatment and discrimination faced by women travelling in public buses, the advocacy group Power the Pedal gathered in a demonstration at Krishi Bhavan bus stop near Central Secretariat in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 3.

Power the Pedal, an initiative started by non-profit Greenpeace India, provides bicycles to women with an aim to helping them reclaim public spaces while fighting air pollution and climate change.

The gathering marked the release of Greenpeace India's latest report, highlighting the underlying gender discrimination experienced by women bus users in Delhi since the introduction of the free bus scheme for women in 2019.

Titled 'Halt for Women Bus Users in Delhi', the report — based on a survey conducted with a sample size of over 500 women — reveals an alarming statistic: a staggering 82 per cent of surveyed women bus users reported instances of buses failing to stop for them at designated bus stops!