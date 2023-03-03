In Maha Council, Fadnavis echoes Ahluwalia to counter OPS demand

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday echoed in the Legislative Council former Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia’s opposition to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Fadnavis was responding to a question raised by Congress member Rajesh Rathod regarding the state’s plans on the implementation of OPS for teachers and state government employees who joined after 2005.

Recently, economist and ex-deputy chairman of the Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog) Ahluwalia said that going back to implementing OPS was a “recipe for financial bankruptcy”.

Fadnavis told the Upper House, “Ahluwalia has said that reverting to OPS amounts to passing the financial burden onto the next governments. Salaries, wages and pensions already account for 58 per cent of the state’s annual expenditure and it is increasing to 62 per cent.

By the next financial year, it will be 68 per cent.” Under Old Pension Scheme (OPS), employees get a defined pension. An employee is entitled to a 50 per cent amount of the last drawn salary as the pension. OPS was discontinued by the BJP-led NDA government in 2003 with effect from April 1, 2004.

“Major retirements will happen in 2030. More than 2.5 lakh employees will retire by then. Some of the pension amount deducted currently from the monthly salaries is invested in the capital market. Most of the major countries follow the same process,” he said.