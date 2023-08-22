In many ways, Rahul's Ladakh Yatra is continuation of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Cong

The Congress on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi's Ladakh Yatra is a continuation of the Bharat Jodo Yatra as his trip to the Union Territory was in fulfilment of a commitment made to a delegation from there during his cross-country march.

Gandhi along with scores of people from the Congress had undertaken a nearly 4,000-km Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir journey from September last year to January.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, " On 24th January earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi had met with a delegation from Ladakh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu." "His visit to Ladakh this week is in fulfilment of a commitment made to that delegation, which had wanted him to come and hear the people's perceptions of the border challenges with China, and also their views on empowerment of local elected bodies," he said.