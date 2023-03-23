In massive data breach, details of 16.8 cr citizens, defence staff leaked, gang held: Cyberabad Police

Government employees' names, mobile numbers, categories, dates of birth etc were also found in a database, apart from a list of Gas and Petroleum companies with similar details of their staff, Raveendra said.



As many as 1.2 crore WhatsApp users and 17 lakh Facebook users had also been targeted in the data theft, with information on login id, IP, city, age, email id, phone number etc found in the possession of the accused, police said.



Further, a mobile number database of three crore individuals, probably leaked from telecom service providers, with order number, service start date, segment details, billing details account number, SIM number etc was also found, which can be used for committing various crimes, the Commissioner said.



The sensitive data that has been leaked can be used for unauthorised access to important organisations and institutions. The data related to PAN card can be used to commit serious financial offences. It is being used to commit a large number of cybercrimes whereby the perpetrators gain the confidence of victims by disclosing such information, police added.