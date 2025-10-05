In msg from jail, Wangchuk reiterates demand for Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh
A day before the Supreme Court is set to hear the habeas corpus plea seeking his release, Sonam Wangchuk also demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of four civilians in Leh
A day before the Supreme Court is set to hear the habeas corpus plea seeking his release, Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk reiterated his demand for an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of four civilians in Leh and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
In a message shared by activist Sajjad Kargili, Wangchuk said: “There should be an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of our four people. Unless that is done, I am prepared to stay in jail.”
Expressing solidarity with the Apex Body of Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)—which are spearheading the agitation for statehood and constitutional safeguards—Wangchuk said he stood firmly with their demands.
“I stand firmly with the Apex Body, the KDA and the people of Ladakh in our genuine constitutional demand for Sixth Schedule and statehood. Whatever actions the Apex Body takes in the interest of Ladakh, I am with them wholeheartedly. I appeal to the people to maintain peace, unity, and continue our struggle in the true Gandhian way—peacefully and non-violently.”
Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking his immediate release. According to the cause list on the court’s website, a Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria will hear the matter on October 6.
In a post on X on Friday, Angmo said: “I have sought relief from the Supreme Court of India through a habeas corpus petition against Sonam Wangchuk's detention. It has been one week today, and I still have no information about his health, the condition he is in, or the grounds of detention.”
The Union Home Ministry has accused Wangchuk of inciting violence in Leh. The activist had been on a hunger strike since September 10, demanding constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. When violence broke out in the town, he ended his fast and left the site in an ambulance.
He was later detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and shifted to Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.
Both the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have demanded Wangchuk’s unconditional release along with that of others detained on September 24, and sought accountability for the firing incident in which four people were killed
A respected figure in Ladakh, Wangchuk is known for his work in education, sustainable development and environmental innovation. His “ice stupa” project and low-cost schooling models have earned him national and international recognition. His detention has now become a flashpoint in Ladakh’s growing standoff with the Modi government over the demand for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines