In msg from jail, Wangchuk reiterates demand for Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh

A day before the Supreme Court is set to hear the habeas corpus plea seeking his release, Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk reiterated his demand for an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of four civilians in Leh and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

In a message shared by activist Sajjad Kargili, Wangchuk said: “There should be an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of our four people. Unless that is done, I am prepared to stay in jail.”

Expressing solidarity with the Apex Body of Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)—which are spearheading the agitation for statehood and constitutional safeguards—Wangchuk said he stood firmly with their demands.

“I stand firmly with the Apex Body, the KDA and the people of Ladakh in our genuine constitutional demand for Sixth Schedule and statehood. Whatever actions the Apex Body takes in the interest of Ladakh, I am with them wholeheartedly. I appeal to the people to maintain peace, unity, and continue our struggle in the true Gandhian way—peacefully and non-violently.”