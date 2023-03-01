In 'new India', people with independent thinking are 'harassed': Congress

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP government, saying this was "new India" where people with independent thinking are "harassed", after the FCRA licence of a top public think-tank was suspended by the Union home ministry.



The ministry has suspended the licence of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) for six months over alleged violation of laws, officials said.



Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted that "a top research organisation that was close to the ruling establishment after May 2014 is now being harassed for its independent thinking".



"Mr. Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) wants drumbeaters and will not tolerate any questioning of his policies, however professional. This is new India," he said.