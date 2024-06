In photos: Delhi grinds to a halt due to heavy rains Widespread waterlogging, power cuts, traffic disruptions and flooding in low-lying areas have been caused by heavy rains in the national capital







NH Digital The heavy rains led to severe traffic jams across the city, Bhogal road (photo: Vipin/National Herald) Vipin/National Herald Commuters faced considerable delays in reaching their destinations, near Kashmiri gate (photo: Vipin/National Herald) Vipin/National Herald Minto Bridge had significant waterlogging (photo: Vipin/National Herald) Vipin/National Herald ITO Tilak Bridge area also saw flooding (photo: Vipin/National Herald) Vipin/National Herald Due to the heavy rainfall commuters had difficulties in reaching their destinations (photo: Vipin/National Herald) Vipin/National Herald

Delhi

monsoon

heavy rainfall

waterlogging

flooding