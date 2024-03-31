In photos: INDIA bloc show of strength at 'Loktantra Bachao' rally

In a show of Opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Opposition INDIA bloc leaders came together at a 'Loktantra Bachao (save democracy)' rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday in the backdrop of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's 21 March arrest.

Alongside senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, the rally was also attended by Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, CPI (M) general-secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general-secretary D. Raja, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Alongside the politicians were Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and jailed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren. Sunita read out a message from her husband, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai had said on Saturday that the INDIA bloc rally was the last chance to save India's Constitution and democracy.

The Congress had also asserted that the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally was aimed at saving the Constitution and democracy and not any particular person.

It said a "strong message" will be sent out from the INDIA bloc rally to Lok Kalyan Marg, where the prime minister's residence is located, that the BJP-led government's "time is up".

Photos: Vipin/ National Herald, text: PTI