In Photos: I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders meet in New Delhi

Leaders from across the INDIA bloc have converged on 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi — residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge — for a strategy discussion as the seventh and final phase of polling approaches closure.

Seen arriving for the 3 p.m. meeting were:

⁠Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K.C. Venugopal of the Indian National Congress

Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party

Sharad Pawar and daughter Supriye Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), as well as Jitendra Awhad, also of the NCP (SP)

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party

Champai Soren and Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren who is currently under arrest, both representing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

Tejashwi Yadav and Sanjay Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party

Farooq Abdullah of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

D. Raja of the CPI

Sitaram Yechury of the CPI(M)

Dipankar Bhattacharya for the CPI(ML)

Anil Desai to represent the Shiv Sena (UBT)

T.R. Baalu of the DMK

Also in evidence were Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha of the AAP.

It must be noted that Kejriwal, leader of the AAP, is currently on interim bail from police custody in the ongoing excise policy case—and must surrender tomorrow.

However, that may not be the only reason for the meeting being held today.

Jairam Ramesh posted on X just after 4.30 p.m. to accuse home minister Amit Shah of calling up 150-odd district magistrates and collectors in a show of 'blatant and brazen intimidation', as the Congress general secretary (communications) put it.

His post included a warning as well as an assurance to all polling officers: 'Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail... Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch.'