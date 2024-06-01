In Photos: I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders meet in New Delhi
Leaders from across the Alliance were seen converging for a strategy meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on 10 Rajaji Marg
Leaders from across the INDIA bloc have converged on 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi — residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge — for a strategy discussion as the seventh and final phase of polling approaches closure.
Seen arriving for the 3 p.m. meeting were:
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K.C. Venugopal of the Indian National Congress
Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party
Sharad Pawar and daughter Supriye Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), as well as Jitendra Awhad, also of the NCP (SP)
Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party
Champai Soren and Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren who is currently under arrest, both representing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
Tejashwi Yadav and Sanjay Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party
Farooq Abdullah of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference
D. Raja of the CPI
Sitaram Yechury of the CPI(M)
Dipankar Bhattacharya for the CPI(ML)
Anil Desai to represent the Shiv Sena (UBT)
T.R. Baalu of the DMK
Also in evidence were Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha of the AAP.
It must be noted that Kejriwal, leader of the AAP, is currently on interim bail from police custody in the ongoing excise policy case—and must surrender tomorrow.
However, that may not be the only reason for the meeting being held today.
Jairam Ramesh posted on X just after 4.30 p.m. to accuse home minister Amit Shah of calling up 150-odd district magistrates and collectors in a show of 'blatant and brazen intimidation', as the Congress general secretary (communications) put it.
His post included a warning as well as an assurance to all polling officers: 'Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail... Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch.'
Kharge himself posted on X, thanking all the various party leaders for their presence and making a point of this being an 'informal' meeting to 'take stock of the preparations leading up to the counting day'.
He expressed confidence in the will of the people ensuring a 'positive outcome' and signed off with 'Badlega Bharat, Jeetaga INDIA (India will change, INDIA will win)'
A broadcast live video was also shared of a press briefing following the meeting:
One of the key points from Kharge's briefing was the estimation that the INDIA bloc is likely to win as many as 295 seats, per information received from 'the people'.
As with Ramesh's X post, there are also indications that the bloc is coming together and closing ranks against any attempts to overtake the narrative from the incumbent ruling party (or its NDA allies) .
