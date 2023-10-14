In progressive Kerala, only Brahmins can apply for cook's post in Guruvayoor Devasom

Almost a month after Kerala SC/ST Welfare Minister K. Radhakrishnan, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, recalled an incident when he faced discrimination during a temple festival, a fresh row is in the offing when the Guruvayoor Devasom, that runs the famed Sree Krishna Temple at Guruvayoor, has invited applications for a cook - but only a Brahmin can apply.

The Kerala Devasom Recruitment Board is the apex body that does all the job selection for the various Devasoms, and in the state, all the temples, other than the ones which are privately run, come under the various Devasoms.