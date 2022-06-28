In Public Interest: 'Janhit Mein Jaari' to get sequel

The film was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore including the cost for prints and advertising worldwide, it has already recovered Rs 23 crore in its satellite, digital and music rights. Additionally it received a Rs 2 crore subsidy from the Madhya Pradesh government and close to Rs 4 crore at the box office.



As per sources a south production house has approached Bhanushali Studio Limited for the Tamil, Telugu and Punjabi remake rights of 'Janhit Mein Jaari' with an A-list female star in each language.



The film sparked much-needed conversation around the taboo subject and it would be interesting to see how it's adapted for different regional audiences!