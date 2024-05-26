In rare move, govt extends tenure of Army chief Gen Pande by one month

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande will continue to serve in the post till 30 June with the government on Sunday extending his tenure by one month, in a rare and unusual move that came amid the Lok Sabha polls.

Gen Pande was to retire from service on 31 May.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved one-month extension in service of Gen Pande, the defence ministry said.

The extension to Gen Pande came nearly five decades after the then Indira Gandhi-led government extended the tenure of Army Chief Gen G G Bewoor by one year in early 1970s in first such instance.