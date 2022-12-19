In the market of hatred, open up shops to spread love: Rahul Gandhi to BJP leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged BJP leaders criticising him to "open up shops to spread love in the market of hatred" as he was doing through his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Addressing a poll rally in Alwar, he also asked each minister in the Rajasthan Cabinet to undertake a yatra once a month across the desert state to reach out to the common people and redress their grievances.

He accused the BJP leaders of abusing him and spreading hatred.