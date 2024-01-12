In veiled attack, Jnanpith winner M.T. Vasudevan says all governance is now ‘dictatorial’

In what could be construed as an attack on Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, veteran writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair criticised the current state of governance and termed it ‘dictatorial’, while sharing the stage with Vijayan on Thursday.

He stated that governance was no longer a public service as it has become more dictatorial, and the corruption of power has spawned totalitarianism and misuse. The 90-year-old Jnanpith winner, however, did not name anyone in his speech.

The eminent litterateur said the philosophy that acquiring power offers more of an opportunity to serve people was buried long ago. “Politics has become a recognised path to gain power. Power could lead to dominance or even totalitarianism,” he said.

The author of several books such as Naalukettu, The Demon Seed and The Second Turn, Nair pointed out that the decline of moral values in politics was not a new topic of discussion. “And these discussions were often concluded by assuming that eligible people are not winning elections,” he added. He lamented that none of the leaders have a habit of accepting their mistakes.