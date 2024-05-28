Incessant rains disrupt life in Kerala, submerge Kochi roads

After a brief lull, incessant rains accompanied by gusty winds pounded several parts of Kerala on Tuesday, 28 May, disrupting normal life.

Many narrow lanes and busy roads in Kochi and adjacent areas were submerged due to continuous downpours since early morning.

People could not venture out of their homes in many areas of the port city as roads were flooded. Vehicles were seen moving at snail's pace on highways following the rains.

Normal life was hit in the Kakkanad-Infopark and Aluva-Edappally areas due to waterlogging.

The city and rural areas of the capital district of Thiruvananthapuram witnessed heavy rains since Monday night.

Trees were uprooted and streams were overflowing in villages of Thiruvananthapuram district.

In nearby Neyyattinkara, a house was severely damaged after an uprooted tree fell on it during heavy rains accompanied by winds.