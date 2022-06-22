Incitement to violence is antithesis of peace, tolerance and harmony: India

India has said that incitement to violence is the antithesis of peace, tolerance and harmony and the legitimate exercise of the right to freedom of opinion and expression under a constitutional framework plays an important and positive role in strengthening democracy and combating intolerance.

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine Incitement to violence leading to atrocity crimes' on Tuesday, India's Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador R. Ravindra also said that undoubtedly terrorism is the antithesis of all religions and cultures.

We need to collectively combat both radicalisation and terrorism," he said.

He said the legitimate exercise of the right to freedom of opinion and expression under a Constitutional framework plays an important and positive role in strengthening democracy, promoting pluralism and combating intolerance.