Inclusion of CJI in consultative process for CEC appointment will ensure independence: SC

"There is no trigger point which warrants interference from the court. It is not the case, that there was some vacancy and it is not being filled or there is some arbitrariness which warrants courts interference in the process. The mechanism presently adopted is that the senior most election commissioner is appointed as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)", he said.



On Tuesday, the top court had termed the exploitation of the "silence of the Constitution" and the absence of a law governing the appointments of election commissioners and chief election commissioners a "disturbing trend".



The court has flagged Article 324 of the Constitution, which talks about the appointment of election commissioners, and said it does not provide the procedure for such appointments.



Moreover, it had envisaged the enactment of a law by Parliament in this regard, which has not been done in the last 72 years, leading to exploitation by the Centre, it has said.



The court has pointed out that since 2004, no chief election commissioner has completed the six-year tenure and during the 10-year rule of the UPA government, there were six CECs and in the eight years of the NDA government, there have been eight CECs.