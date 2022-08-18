Inclusion of non-local voters a clear-cut de-franchising of people of Jammu & Kashmir: NC

He said there are apprehensions among the people, and the government should clarify.



The important point is that there are many states in the country where there are no elections yet. Those states can send their people here, register themselves as voters, then vote and then de-register themselves here, after which they will again register themselves in their own states.



This is the apprehension in the minds of the people as there is no clarity... there is apprehension that all this is being done under a plan," he said.

The reaction comes after Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar announced that the Union territory is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, after the special summary revision of electoral rolls being held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370.



The National Conference (NC) chief spokesperson said the people of Jammu and Kashmir should be given the right to vote only because they are locals, and no outsider should be allowed to vote just because he has come here temporarily .



Referring to the issue of security forces personnel registering themselves as voters, Sadiq said according to the rules, security forces can register as voters only in peace stations.