Inclusivity at the Delhi Pride March makes disabled queers prouder

After years of hesitance, Byong Agarwal decided to participate in a Pride March for the first time after he saw social media posts that said sign language interpreters had been arranged to make the march “accessible and inclusive” for the disabled queer community.

The parade took place in Delhi for the first time in 2008. But Agarwal, born with hearing disability, has been reluctant to join in the past owing to his inability to understand what was being said or communicate his own feelings in the absence of interpreters.

Volunteers of the Pride March introduced interpreters for the first time in 2019. Subsequently, the march was called off for three consecutive years because of the pandemic. This year, disabled queer people joined the march in greater numbers.