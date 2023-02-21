Income Tax officials quiz actor Fahadh Faasil about alleged tax evasion

Income Tax Department officials collected documents and recorded the statement of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as part of the investigation into suspected tax evasion by actors, producers, and distributors in the Malayalam film industry.

According to reports, officials had asked Faasil about his investment in various films as producer, besides his collaborative ventures with others in the industry. The department had earlier found that the investments and earnings of certain film personalities did not match the disclosed income records.

The actor was called up to the office and was reportedly asked about various financial dealings. He was asked about advance payments received and earnings from OTT release movies and other language movies, stated news reports.