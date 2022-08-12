Independence Day: Kite catchers, kite flyers, window watchers to keep hawk eye on Red Fort area

The Delhi Police has deployed kite catchers and kite flyers on roof tops and other sensitive locations in the Red Fort area in Delhi to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration, officials said on Friday.

They also said adequate measures have been taken to prevent kites, balloons, drones, or any manned or unmanned flying objects to reach the area where the Independence Day function will be held on August 15.



Police said kite catchers, kite flyers and window watchers have been asked to report the sight of any flying object in the restricted area from August 13 to August 15 to the staff concerned.