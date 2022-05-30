'India a global powerhouse because of its gods', says UP minister

"Today, the world is reading the Gita -- the lesson taught to Arjun by Lord Krishna. The entire world is getting a message from Lord Ram about how an ideal son, an ideal husband, an ideal brother, and an ideal friend should be, he said.



The minister also said an opportunity has now come to secure the Indian culture, which had been dismantled for 800-850 years.



Chaudhary refused to comment on the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque case in Varanasi, and on Mathura's Shahi Eidgah case, saying both the matters are sub judice.



"One thing I can categorically say is that surveys can be done for the other places, but as far as Mathura is concerned, there is no scope of any survey," Chaudhary said.