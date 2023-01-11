India about 'brotherhood' and 'unity', that's why Bharat Jodo Yatra is successful: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP of spreading fear and hatred in the country, even as he asserted that India stood for "brotherhood, unity and respect" and that is why his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was "successful". Gandhi was addressing people at Sirhind here before beginning Punjab leg of the Yatra.

“An atmosphere of hatred has been spread in the country. The BJP and RSS people are dividing the country, putting one religion against the other, one caste against the other, one language against the other… And they have spoiled the atmosphere of the country,” he alleged.

Therefore, we thought that the country needs to show another path, which is of love, unity and brotherhood, this is why we started this Yatra, he said.