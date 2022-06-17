India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800

India reported a single-day rise of 12,847 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally of cases to 4,32,70,577, while active cases also went up by over 4,800, according to the Union Health Ministry data issued on Friday.



The data updated at 8 am also recorded 14 fresh fatalities, pushing the overall death figure to 5,24,817.



The active cases now constitute 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.64 per cent, the health ministry said. The case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.