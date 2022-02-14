India adds 34,113 COVID-19 cases, active cases fall below 5 lakh after 37 days

The active cases have declined to 4,78,882, comprising 1.12 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.68 per cent, the ministry said.



A reduction of 58,163 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.19 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 3.99 per cent, the ministry said.