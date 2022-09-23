India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crime' incidents

India on Friday advised its nationals in Canada and those travelling to that country to exercise due caution and remain vigilant in view of the "sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities" there.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs also said the High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action, the release said.

The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada, the MEA said.