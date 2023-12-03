India among countries with most reported dengue deaths in 2023: Report

India is among top 20 countries with most reported dengue cases and deaths in the year 2023 -- which recorded more deaths than in the last five years annually, according to a report released on Sunday.

The report, by aid agency Save the Children, showed that between January and November 2023, a whopping 5 million cases of dengue fever were recorded across 20 of the worst-impacted countries -- marking a 30 per cent increase in cases compared to 2022 and 18 per cent more than the figures in 2019.

It also found that at least 5,500 people were killed by dengue across the 20 countries, including India, up 32 per cent from 2022 and up 11 per cent compared to 2019.

The actual number of deaths and cases is likely to be far higher as many cases are not reported, the report said. Bangladesh, which had the highest known global death toll, faced its worst dengue fever outbreak on record in 2023, with over 300,000 people infected since January, a massive jump from the 62,000 people known to have the illness in 2022.

The outbreak resulted in 1,598 deaths -- including over 160 children, mostly aged under 10 -- with the death toll in 2023 more than five times that of 2022.