India Art Fair returns to physical format for 2022 edition

Through an open call led in collaboration with The Gujral Foundation and Artdemic, Anshuka Mahapatra has been selected to design the tent facade of the 2022 fair.



Helmed by Jaya Asokan for the first time since her appointment in April 2021, the fair spotlights the next generation of artists alongside modern masters through initiatives, including auditorium talks, performances, film screenings, outdoor art projects, artist-led workshops and an online symposium in the run-up to the fair.



Continuing the fair's enduring relationship with the region's pioneering institutions, the forthcoming edition will see participation from Kochi Biennale Foundation, Chennai Photo Biennale and Serendipity Arts Foundation, among others.



Extending its role beyond that of an annual event, India Art Fair is expanding its digital presence through website editorial and films, a range of online talks, workshops and exhibition walkthroughs as well as the IAF Parallel programme, including events and exhibitions of Indian and South Asian art, taking place in cities across India and the world.

Some important contemporary art galleries presenting established names and promising young talent that will be included are Vadehra Art Gallery, Nature Morte, Gallery Espace, Blueprint12 (all New Delhi), Experimenter, Emami Art and Akar Prakar (all Kolkata), Tarq, Tao Art Gallery, Jhaveri Contemporary, Chatterjee & Lal (all Mumbai), Gallery Veda, Art Houz, Apparao Galleries (all Chennai) and GALLERYSKE (Bengaluru/New Delhi).

