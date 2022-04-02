India, Australia ink economic cooperation and trade pact to boost ties

This is truly a watershed moment for India-Australia relations, Prime Minister Modi said.

Morrison added that the pact will further deepen Australia's close ties with India.

The agreement will help in taking bilateral trade from USD 27 billion to USD 45-50 billion in the next five years, Goyal said.

Australia is offering zero duty access to India for about 96.4 per cent of exports (by value) from day one. This covers many products which currently attract 4-5 per cent customs duty in Australia.

Labour intensive sectors which would gain immensely include textiles and apparel, few agricultural and fish products, leather, footwear, furniture, sports goods, jewellery, machinery, electrical goods and railway wagons.