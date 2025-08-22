India, Bangladesh to hold DG-level border talks in Dhaka from 25 Aug

India and Bangladesh will hold their bi-annual border talks in Dhaka beginning 25 August, officials said. This will be the first time that the Indian delegation will travel to Dhaka post the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August last year.

The two sides will discuss measures to curb cross-frontier crimes with the Border Security Force (BSF) expected to raise issues related to attacks on Indians and its personnel by miscreants from the neighbouring country.

The two countries share a 4,096-km international border. The BSF is designated as the lead security and intelligence-gathering agency for this front.

These talks are held between the border guarding forces of the two countries — the BSF and its counterpart the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) — twice a year. A BGB delegation visited India for the talks from 17-20 February.

"The 56th director-general level border co-ordination conference between the BSF and BGB will be organised by the BGB in Dhaka between 25 and 28 August," a BSF spokesman said.

The Indian delegation will be led by BSF director-general Daljit Singh Chawdhary, while the Bangladesh side will be headed by BGB DG Major-General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

"The conference is being organised to discuss border-related issues and for better coordination between the border guarding forces," the spokesman said.