India bans Twitter accounts of several Pak journos, diplomatic missions

Meanwhile, the Twitter handles of journalists, including The News and Geo News reporter in London, Murtaza Ali Shah and CJ Werleman have also been withheld by the company under India's Information Technology Act, 2000, Geo News reported.



Murtaza Ali Shah has around 550,000 followers on his verified Twitter @MurtazaViews account.



He has been associated with The News and Geo for more than 17 years.



Shah confirmed he received an email notice from Twitter about India's legal action against his account.