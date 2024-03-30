INDIA bloc gears up for 'maha rally', AAP says over 1 lakh people to arrive from Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expecting more than one lakh people from Punjab to participate in the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi on Sunday, said a senior party leader on Saturday. The Opposition INDIA bloc will hold a 'maha (mega) rally' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on 31 March to "safeguard" the country's interests and democracy, the party had earlier said.

The administration has reportedly allowed 20,000 people to attend the rally, but police expects the attendance to exceed 30,000.

The rally was announced after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Saturday asserted that the INDIA bloc's "loktantra bachao (save democracy) rally" to be held at Ramlila Maidan is aimed at saving the Constitution and democracy and not any particular person. It said a "strong message" will be sent out from the rally to Lok Kalyan Marg (where the prime minister's residence is located) that the BJP-led government's "time is up".

From Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, cabinet ministers and MLAs will participate in the rally. Meanwhile, several Punjab ministers, including Harpal Singh Cheema, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Aman Arora, Lal Chand Kataruchak, and MLA Kulwant Singh reached Delhi and met Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal.

AAP Punjab state unit working president Budh Ram said, "We have set a target of 1.25 lakh people from Punjab to participate in the protest. People are angry against the arrest of Kejriwal ji which is the handiwork of the Modi government, and they are eager to participate in the rally."