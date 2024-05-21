INDIA bloc inching closer to victory with each poll phase: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 21 May, said with the completion of each phase of the Lok Sabha polls, it is becoming clearer that the Narendra Modi government is on its way out and the INDIA bloc is coming to power on 4 June.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said the INDIA bloc would give a stable government to the country.

"With each passing poll phase, it is becoming clearer that the Modi government is on its way out and the INDIA bloc will come to power on 4 June," he said.

The chief minister claimed that Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath abused him in their poll rallies held in Delhi on Monday.