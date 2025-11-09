INDIA bloc may win 72 seats in Phase 1, claims Pawan Khera

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Sunday said the party’s internal assessment suggests that the INDIA bloc is poised to win around 72 of the 121 seats it contested in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections held on 6 November. He added that the Congress itself “may have entered the double-digit mark” in the opening phase, indicating a strong start for the Opposition alliance.

Addressing a press conference, Khera launched a sharp attack on the ruling NDA, claiming that ministers in the state government “have sensed their defeat” and are allegedly scrambling to cover their tracks. Without naming anyone, he alleged that “at least one deputy chief minister and several ministers” have begun vacating their official residences and “destroying files of corruption.”

“Don’t be shocked if you see a fire breaking out in any government office,” Khera said, suggesting that he anticipates attempts to erase evidence.

Turning to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s campaign pledge of providing one government job per household if the INDIA bloc returns to power, Khera said the promise is credible.