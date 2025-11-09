INDIA bloc may win 72 seats in Phase 1, claims Pawan Khera
Congress spokesperson accuses NDA ministers of 'destroying corruption files' backs Tejashwi Yadav’s job promise, and says Bihar’s vote will shape national politics
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Sunday said the party’s internal assessment suggests that the INDIA bloc is poised to win around 72 of the 121 seats it contested in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections held on 6 November. He added that the Congress itself “may have entered the double-digit mark” in the opening phase, indicating a strong start for the Opposition alliance.
Addressing a press conference, Khera launched a sharp attack on the ruling NDA, claiming that ministers in the state government “have sensed their defeat” and are allegedly scrambling to cover their tracks. Without naming anyone, he alleged that “at least one deputy chief minister and several ministers” have begun vacating their official residences and “destroying files of corruption.”
“Don’t be shocked if you see a fire breaking out in any government office,” Khera said, suggesting that he anticipates attempts to erase evidence.
Turning to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s campaign pledge of providing one government job per household if the INDIA bloc returns to power, Khera said the promise is credible.
“One who can provide five lakh jobs in 17 months can also fulfil this promise. He is a young leader with a long road ahead. He will not deceive people,” he said, referring to Tejashwi’s earlier claim that he helped generate employment during the 17-month Mahagathbandhan government when he served as deputy CM alongside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Khera also accused the ruling coalition of attempting to manipulate the electoral process. Using sharp rhetoric, he alleged that “efforts are being made to steal votes, and a thief is roaming the state.” He added that the people of Bihar are prepared to “chase them out of power.”
Framing the stakes of the election as national in scope, Khera said the outcome will “not only set the trajectory of Bihar but also define the outline of political discourse in the country.”
Contrasting the two alliances, he said, “On one hand, we have a leader who uses words like ‘katta’ and ‘kanpatti’ in rallies. On the other, we have promises of a government job per household, cheaper LPG cylinders, and 200 units of free electricity.”
