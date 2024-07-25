INDIA bloc rally on 30 July over Kejriwal's declining health in jail: AAP

The INDIA bloc of opposition parties will hold a rally on 30 July at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to raise the issue of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's declining health inside the Tihar Jail, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Thursday, 25 July.

The AAP has been accusing the BJP of "conspiring to kill" Kejriwal in jail and cited his medical report to show that his sugar levels had fallen 26 times between 3 June and 7 July.