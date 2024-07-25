INDIA bloc rally on 30 July over Kejriwal's declining health in jail: AAP
Aam Aadmi Party has been accusing BJP-led central government and Lt governor V.K. Saxena of playing with Kejriwal's life
The INDIA bloc of opposition parties will hold a rally on 30 July at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to raise the issue of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's declining health inside the Tihar Jail, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Thursday, 25 July.
The AAP has been accusing the BJP of "conspiring to kill" Kejriwal in jail and cited his medical report to show that his sugar levels had fallen 26 times between 3 June and 7 July.
The party, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, has been accusing the BJP-led central government and Lt governor V.K. Saxena of playing with Kejriwal's life.
"The INDIA bloc will hold a big rally at Jantar Mantar on 30 July to raise the issue of Kejriwal's falling health," the AAP said.
Kejriwal was arrested on 21 March by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam and has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. However, he is currently lodged in Tihar in a connected CBI case.
