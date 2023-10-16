INDIA bloc to hold protests in Odisha in November

The INDIA bloc will hold protests at four places in Odisha in November against the misrule of state and Central government, a Congress leader said on Sunday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the alliance parties Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The leaders of 17 parties who are part of the INDIA alliance formed in Odisha on Sunday held a meeting here.

A 17-member co-ordination committee has been formed in the meeting.

The committee has decided to hold protests against the "dictatorial rule of BJP at Centre and BJD government in the state" at four places, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Balasore -- during November.