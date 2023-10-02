INDIA bloc to take out 'I Am Gandhi' peace march in Mumbai today

Anguished at the policy of 'Divide and Rule' being perpetrated in the country by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the national Opposition INDIA bloc will take out a peace padayatra, 'I Am Gandhi' ('Mai Bhi Gandhi') in Mumbai on Monday to mark the 154th birth anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation' -- Mahatma Gandhi.

Maharashtra Congress President Varsha Gaikwad, along with top leaders of the INDIA bloc slammed the incidents of hatred taking place frequently in Mumbai and the whole state.

"While condemning these incidents, there is also a strong need to inculcate goodwill in the society. The INDIA bloc will spread Gandhiji's teachings of "Love, Peace and Goodwill" among the people through the foot-march today," said Gaikwad.

Thousands of people will participate in the 'I Am Gandhi' foot-march on the twin birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, from Metro Cinema to Mantralaya on Monday, she added.