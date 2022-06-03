India, Canada sign pact on climate action

The environment is also increasingly under threat from plastic waste and pollution. Canada has been tackling this threat by proposing bans on harmful single-use plastics, investing in innovative solutions, and laying the foundation for a circular economy.



Working more closely with India will help the collective interest to move toward a zero-plastic waste future.



"This agreement is a significant milestone for Indo-Canadian relations on some of the most pressing global issues of our time. We are launching a collaborative process between our two governments that will strengthen each of our responses to the challenges we face in dealing with climate action and nature protection," said Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.



India is a key partner in addressing climate change and environmental issues.



By 2030, India will become the world's third-largest economy and is currently the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, after China and the US.