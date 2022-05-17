India categorically rejects OIC's 'unwarranted' comments on delimitation exercise in J-K

India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "unwarranted" comments on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir and asked it to refrain from carrying out its "communal agenda" at the behest of one country, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.

In a strongly-worded reaction, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India "categorically rejected" the OIC's comments criticising New Delhi over the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are dismayed that the OIC secretariat has once again made unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India," Bagchi said.