India celebrates Dussehra to mark victory of good over evil
Social media platforms were awash with colourful, celebratory posts with people wishing each other health and happiness
Dussehra was celebrated across the country on Saturday with revellers coming out in large numbers to witness the burning of Ravana effigies, marking a spectacular culmination of 10-day of festivities filled with rituals, songs, dance and processions.
Effigies of the demon king, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad went up in flames at open grounds with the attending crowds erupting as the firecrackers from the burning effigies illuminated the night sky.
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the festivities at the Red Fort Parade Ground where they were welcomed by the organisers of Sri Dharmik Leela Committee.
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also attended Dussehra festivities amid tight security arrangements.
"Jai Siya Ram! Today I had the good fortune of participating in 'Ravana vadh' during the Dussehra festival at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi," Rahul Gandhi posted on his WhatsApp channel in Hindi.
"Justice will triumph over injustice and goodness will always triumph over evil --this great festival is the best and most accurate manifestation of this ultimate truth," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
Huge Durga puja pandals were set up across venues showcasing designs based on a variety of innovative themes including on politics, paintings and iconic monuments.
Pandals were decorated abundantly and lit up colourfully as people came in with families and friends to celebrate the festival.
Ramlila was performed in cities, towns and villages, with actors dressing up as characters from the Ramayan and enacting scenes from the Hindu epic.
But two dreaded criminals took advantage of such a performance in the Haridwar district jail and escaped when Ramlila was being staged.
An incident was reported from Odisha also where gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 10 lakh were stolen from a Durga Puja pandal at Barundei temple in Jajpur district.
On the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed "Shastra Puja" (worship of weapons) at the Sukna military station in West Bengal, and said the ritual is a "clear indication that if need be, weapons and equipment will be used with full force".
"India has never attacked any country out of hatred or contempt. We fight only when someone insults or tries to harm our integrity and sovereignty; when war is waged against religion, truth and human values. This is what we have inherited. We will continue to preserve this heritage," Singh said in a statement issued by the defence ministry.
"However, if our interests are threatened, we will not hesitate to take a big step. 'Shastra Puja' is a clear indication that if need be, the weapons, equipment will be used with full force," he said.
Meanwhile, the External Affairs Ministry expressed "serious concern" over the reported attack on a pandal and theft at a revered Kali temple in Bangladesh, and requested Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Hindus, all other minorities and their places of worship.
Addressing his party's annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the RSS should think whether today's "hybrid BJP" is acceptable to it.
(With inputs from PTI)