India celebrates Dussehra to mark victory of good over evil

Dussehra was celebrated across the country on Saturday with revellers coming out in large numbers to witness the burning of Ravana effigies, marking a spectacular culmination of 10-day of festivities filled with rituals, songs, dance and processions.

Effigies of the demon king, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad went up in flames at open grounds with the attending crowds erupting as the firecrackers from the burning effigies illuminated the night sky.

Social media platforms were awash with colourful, celebratory posts with people wishing each other health and happiness.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the festivities at the Red Fort Parade Ground where they were welcomed by the organisers of Sri Dharmik Leela Committee.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also attended Dussehra festivities amid tight security arrangements.