India-Central Asia meet of NSAs calls for collective action to deal with terrorism

"The misuse of new and emerging technologies, arms and drugs trafficking, using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, abuse of cyber space to spread disinformation and unmanned aerial systems present new challenges in counterterrorism efforts and call for collective action," it said.



The mentioning of cross-border terrorism is seen as a reference to Pakistan's support to various terror groups which have been targeting India.



The meeting also strongly called for an early adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism to effectively deal with the menace.



It also reiterated that greater connectivity could be a force multiplier for enhancing trade and commerce as well as for ensuring closer interactions between India and Central Asian countries.



"They agreed that connectivity initiatives should be based on the principles of transparency, broad participation, local priorities. financial sustainability and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," it said in remarks seen as an oblique reference to China's Belt and Road Initiative.



In his inaugural address, Doval said financial support is the "lifeblood" of terrorism and greater priority should be accorded to counter terror financing.