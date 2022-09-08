India, China begin disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings PP-15 in eastern Ladakh

"On 8th September 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander level meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas," the statement said.



The announcement of the disengagement process comes around a week ahead of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan which is set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



There is speculation that there could be a bilateral meeting between the two leaders. However, there is no official word on such a possibility.