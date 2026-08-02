India-China border trade resumes through Shipki La after six years

India and China have resumed traditional border trade through the historic Shipki La pass in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district after nearly six years, raising hopes of renewed economic activity and tourism in the border region.

The trade route, which was shut in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened tensions along the India-China border, has now reopened and will remain operational until November 30 this year.

Situated at an altitude of around 3,930 metres in the Sutlej Valley, Shipki La has historically formed part of the ancient Silk Route, connecting Himachal Pradesh with Tibet Autonomous Region in China.

The cross-border trade continues to operate under the traditional barter system, with goods exchanged directly instead of cash transactions.

Under the arrangement, Indian traders transport their goods by road up to the border, after which the consignments are carried by mules and other pack animals to designated trading points inside Tibet.

To facilitate trade, authorities have inaugurated the Chhuppan Trade Mart, where customs clearance and registration of traders will be carried out.