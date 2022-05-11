India-China relations will 'remain strained', says US Intelligence community

India and China have held 15 rounds of military talks so far to resolve the eastern Ladakh row. As a result of the talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.



Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.



The assessment also noted that crises between India and Pakistan are of particular concern because of the risk however low of an escalatory cycle between two nuclear-armed states.



Pakistan has a long history of supporting anti-India militant groups; under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations, and each side's perception of heightened tensions raises the risk of conflict, with violent unrest in Kashmir or a militant attack in India being potential flashpoints, it said.