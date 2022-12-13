India-China troops clash: Congress seeks discussion on border issue in Parliament

The Congress on Tuesday moved notices in both Houses of Parliament on clashes with Chinese PLA at Arunachal border.



Party MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha while Syed Naseer Hussain has given notice for a short duration discussion in the Rajya Sabha.



Tewari in the notice said, "I wish to draw the attention of the Government to the grave border situation with China emerging from the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. These clashes took place at a nullah along the LAC near a point called the Yangtze in Eastern Tawang."



"At least 6 of our soldiers have been reportedly injured and taken to Guwahati for treatment. There are also concerns about major gaps in military deployment in certain border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. These clashes are in addition to what has been happening in Eastern Ladakh where, despite multiple rounds of talks, 16 in total till 30 November 2022, China has vehemently refused to vacate areas it reportedly occupied after the major clash on May 5, 2020. The crises in areas such as Depsang and Demchok remain unresolved. Locals that had hitherto travelled to the Charding La-Nilung Nalla Junction have been denied access by the Chinese."



The notice says, "China has, in the meantime, built substantial military infrastructure all across the Line of Actual Control. China is unwilling to restore the status quo ante in Eastern Ladakh, a situation that puts India at a massive disadvantage. I, therefore, urge the Government to inform the House of the situation in Tawang Arunachal Pradesh and the overall border situation with China because it concerns India's sovereignty and independence.

The Congress on Monday hit out at the Centre over the India-China troops clash along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh and said the government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing the issue in Parliament.



The issue is likely to rock the Parliament on Tuesday with several Congress leaders set to move adjournment notices in both Houses for discussing the issue.



The Congress has also alleged that the Modi government was suppressing the border issue due to which China was acting with increasing audacity.



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too."



"We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicize it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020.



"The government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issue in Parliament," Kharge said on Twitter, adding that "we are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers".