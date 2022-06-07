India clarifies against food export restrictions are to give priority to 'vulnerable countries'

India clarified that it has placed export restrictions on wheat to ensure that the countries in need are given priority and reiterated that it will help those facing food shortages because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"India is committed to work constructively in mitigating the adverse impact of the conflict on food security and in ensuring that vulnerable countries have sufficient cushion against fluctuations in the global market," India's Deputy Permanent Representative R. Ravindra said on Monday at a Security Council briefing on Ukraine.

He said that the wheat export policy announced last month "will ensure that countries in need are given priority".

"In order to manage our own overall food security and support the needs of neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries, we had announced some measures that allow for wheat exports based on approvals to those countries who are required to meet their food security demands."