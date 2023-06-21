India climbs eight places to 127 in global gender index, says WEF report

Iceland is the most gender-equal country in the world for the 14th consecutive year and the only one to have closed more than 90 per cent of its gender gap, according to the report.



In India, while there has been uptick in parity in wages and income, the share of women in senior positions and technical roles have dropped slightly since the last edition, the report pointed out.



On political empowerment, India has registered 25.3 per cent parity, with women representing 15.1 per cent of parliamentarians -- the highest for the country since the inaugural report in 2006.



Out of the 117 countries with available data since 2017, 18 countries —including Bolivia (50.4 per cent), India (44.4 per cent) and France (42.3 per cent) — have achieved women's representation of over 40 per cent in local governance.