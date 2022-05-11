India contributes whopping Rs 6 cr to UN for promotion of Hindi

"As part of these efforts, 'Hindi@UN' project, in collaboration with the UN Department of Public Information was launched in 2018 with an objective to enhance the public outreach of the United Nations in Hindi language, and to spread greater awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world," the statement said.



India has been partnering with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) since 2018 by providing an extra-budgetary contribution to mainstream and consolidate news and multimedia content of DGC in Hindi.