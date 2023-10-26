India creates history in Asian Para Games, takes tally to record 80 medals with 2 days left

Indian para athletes on Thursday created history by winning the highest number of medals in the Asian Para Games, taking country's tally to 80, including 18 gold medals.

India have now gone past the earlier best of 72 achieved in the 2018 edition in Indonesia.

India's medal tally read 18 gold, 23 silver and 39 bonze, and the count will keep on increasing till the end of the fourth day of competitions.

With two more days left in the Games, the country is on course to achieving its target of 100 medals in this Hangzhou edition.

India had won 72 medals (15 gold, 24 silver, 33 bronze) in the last edition in Jakarta which was the best before this Hangzhou Games.

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari won the first gold of the day in men's F46 shot put with a Games record throw of 16.03m while Rohit Kumar took the bronze with 14.56m.