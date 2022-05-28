India criticises OIC-IPHRC for comments on court ruling on Yasin Malik

"Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the court," he said.



Bagchi was responding to media queries regarding the comments made by the OIC-IPHRC on the judgement of an NIA court against Malik.



"The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it any manner," the spokesperson said.



A special NIA court this week awarded life sentence to Malik in a terror-funding case.